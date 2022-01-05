Clara Reba Jones, 97, passed away December 8, 2021 in Clewiston, Fla. She was born Aug. 1, 1924 in Cullman, Ala., to the late Charlie Jack and Bertha (Kugler) Harp. She lived in Cullman most of her life among family and friends. The family moved to Davie, Fla. in 1948 returning to Cullman in…