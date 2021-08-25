Rheumatologist, Celia Fernandez, MD, has joined Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. Fernandez completed her Doctorate of Medicine at Ponce School of Medicine, and later completed her residency at Cooper Hospital University Medical Center in Camden, New Jersey. She then went on to complete her fellowship in Rheumatology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
As a Rheumatologist, Fernandez is able to diagnose and treat rheumatic conditions that affect the muscles, joints and bones as well as diagnose and treat highly complex conditions, include those that affect other organs and systems like the brain, kidneys, blood vessels or lungs. Dr. Fernandez treats patients 18 and older for conditions such as:
Internal Derangement of Knee, Hypertension, Tendonitis, Restless Leg Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Gout, Lupus, Sarcoidosis, and Vasculitis.
Fernandez is board-certified in Internal Medicine with a subspecialty of Rheumatology. She is a fellow of the American College of Rheumatology and a member of the Catholic Medical Association. Outside of work, Fernandez enjoys camping, motorcycle and bike riding, boating, fishing and participating in mission trips.
Fernandez will be providing care for patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group – Multi-Specialty Clinic, located in Professional Office Building One – 1948 AL Hwy 157, Suite 330B. Schedule an appointment with Fernandez by calling 256-798-0569.
