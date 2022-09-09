Rheumatologist Aesha Singh, MD, has joined the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. Singh received her Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at Smt. N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and her Diplomate of National Board in Internal Medicine from the National Board of Examinations. She then completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo, Texas, and her fellowship in Rheumatology at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.
Dr. Singh treats patients 18 and older for conditions such as: Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, sarcoidosis, vasculitis and related disorders, osteoarthritis, crystalline arthropathies like gout, tendonitis, fibromyalgia, carpal tunnel syndrome. Other autoimmune rheumatic diseases including Scleroderma, Myositis, Sjogren’s, Spondyloarthropathies.
Dr. Singh will be providing care for patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group – Multi-Specialty Clinic, located in Professional Office Building One – 1948 AL Hwy 157, Suite 330B. For more information about Dr. Singh, visit online at CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.