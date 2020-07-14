Vote
Voters across Cullman County went to the polls today to decide one local runoff election and the Republican candidate for November's U.S. Senate election.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and The Times will update local vote totals as they are reported by the Cullman County Probate Office.

Refresh the page for the most recent vote totals.

All state wide results can be viewed here: Alabama Votes | Alabama Secretary of State

2020 Republican Primary Runoff

Candidates Cullman Co. Votes Cullman Co. Precincts Reported Statewide Votes Statewide Precincts Reported
Cullman County Commission Chairman 50 of 50
Jeff "Clem" Clemons 9,728 N/A N/A
Kenneth Walker 4,916 N/A N/A
U.S. Senate 50 of 50 2,281 of 2,281
Tommy Tuberville* 10,472 333,890
Jeff Sessions 4,506 215,831
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 50 of 50 2,281 of 2,281
Will Smith 6,799 210,565
Beth Kellum* 6,484 269,583

*Winner called by Associated Press

These results are unofficial until certified by state election officials.

