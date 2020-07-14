Voters across Cullman County went to the polls today to decide one local runoff election and the Republican candidate for November's U.S. Senate election.
Polls close at 7 p.m. and The Times will update local vote totals as they are reported by the Cullman County Probate Office.
2020 Republican Primary Runoff
|Candidates
|Cullman Co. Votes
|Cullman Co. Precincts Reported
|Statewide Votes
|Statewide Precincts Reported
|Cullman County Commission Chairman
|50 of 50
|Jeff "Clem" Clemons
|9,728
|N/A
|N/A
|Kenneth Walker
|4,916
|N/A
|N/A
|U.S. Senate
|50 of 50
|2,281 of 2,281
|Tommy Tuberville*
|10,472
|333,890
|Jeff Sessions
|4,506
|215,831
|Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2
|50 of 50
|2,281 of 2,281
|Will Smith
|6,799
|210,565
|Beth Kellum*
|6,484
|269,583
*Winner called by Associated Press
These results are unofficial until certified by state election officials.
