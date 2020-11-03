Vote
Metro Creative Solutions

Voters across Cullman County went to the polls today to make their choice for President of the United States, as well as seats on the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of representatives. 

Polls close at 7 p.m. and The Times will update local vote totals as they are reported by the Cullman County Probate Office.

Refresh the page for the most recent vote totals.

All state wide results can be viewed here: Alabama Votes | Alabama Secretary of State

2020 General Election

Candidate Cullman County Votes Precincts Reported Statewide Votes Precincts Reported
U.S. President 50 of 50 2,184 of 2,281
Joseph R. Biden 4,454 792,118
Donald J. Trump 6,804 1,418,528
Jo Jorgenson 418 24,604
U.S. Senator 50 of 50 2,181 of 2,281
Doug Jones 5,666 861,394
Tommy Tuberville* 35,878 1,370,377
U.S. Representative, 4th District 50 of 50 413 of 423
Rick Neighbors 4,342 51,020
Robert Aderholt* 37,054 251,041
President, Public Service Commission 50 of 50 2,105 of 2,281
Laura Casey 5,117 786,630
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh* 35,759 1,333,321

2020 Election Amendments

Amendments Yes No Cullman County precincts reported Yes No Statewide Precincts Reported
Amendment 1 31,141 5,330 50 of 50 1,430,734 421,190 2,082 of 2,281
Amendment 2 14,572 17,933 836,220 840,027 2,098 of 2,281
Amendment 3 21,153 12,162 1,115,945 602,607 2,082 of 2,281
Amendment 4 17,299 15,639 1,134,462 562,566 2,082 of 2,281
Amendment 5 23,617 6,368 1,123,492 440,912 2,093 of 2,281
Amendment 6 23,805 6,238 1,135,364 441,765 2,077 of 2,281

*Winner called by Associated Press

These results are unofficial until certified by state election officials.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you