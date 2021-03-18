County elected leaders are moving forward on a sizable plan to smooth the drive for rural residents, approving this week a $2 million road spending package that’s set to deploy work crews as early as this spring.
Taking a page from Congress’ marketing playbook and giving the plan a catchy name, the Cullman County Commission on Tuesday approved a measure it’s calling the “Restore Cullman County Roads Fund.” This spring and for the next few years, the fund will pay for the resurfacing (as opposed to temporary stopgap repairs) of nearly 90 miles of local roads maintained by the county road department.
The spending plan represents a dedicated funding package that’s over and above the county’s annual road budget. Commissioners said an 18 percent year-over-year uptick in sales tax revenues, combined with reallocation of county funds elsewhere, allowed them to pool the $2 million needed for the project.
Associate commissioner Garry Marchman has a large-scale map of Cullman County on his office wall, and it’s covered from one end to the other by dozens of highlighted red areas that indicate road sections due for repaving under the plan. With input from road department chief engineer Bryan Cheatwood, commissioners have identified approximately 88.5 miles of roadway set to be repaved “over the next two or three years,” according to Cheatwood.
“Many of these areas are specific problem areas, which means there will be segments of single roadways that get repaved,” he explained. “In a lot of cases, the rest of a road will already be in pretty good shape, so we’ll be focusing on those sections that really need the most attention.”
County administrator John Bullard explained that the majority of the money — $1.2 million — is being taken off the top of the county’s public buildings fund, a property tax-funded budget segment that, once debt service on county property has been paid, can yield leftover money for other uses.
“It’s a part of the county’s annual budget, and as money comes in, anything above debt service for buildings can be moved over into the General Fund,” he said. “It’s been building up for the past few years to get to that $1.2 million figure, and the commission is assigning it to roads, which all of them have identified as a priority.
“The remainder of the $2 million comes from extra revenue that, for about the past two years, has come in over budget. Sales tax revenues have been strong for the past couple of years, at a time when a lot of people thought they’d be declining because of COVID-19,” he added.
Marchman said commissioners have tried to ensure that no area of the county is favored over others when it comes to prioritizing roads under the plan.
“We want to be sure that all parts of the county are covered,” Marchman said. “Tons of hours of planning have gone into this, to assess how many residents live along an affected road, identifying which areas have the greatest need, the amount of traffic that passes through, and so on. The idea has been to move every extra available asset that we can into roads, and we’re trying to make sure that we’re addressing those problems all across the county.”
