Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Foggy during the morning hours followed by occasional showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.