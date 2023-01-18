BATTLEGROUND — The newly formed Battleground School Restoration Committee is preparing to undergo the task of restoring the historic site to its former glory.
For Mike Oldacare and Judy Hulsey — two members of the six-person committee — the desire to restore the nearly 100 year old structure is personal. They both attended school there and are well aware of the site’s historical significance.
Battleground School earns its namesake from the belief that the Civil War battle between Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and Union Colonel Abel D. Streight occurred in close proximity to the school’s current location. Oldacare said that during his time as student, he and his classmates accidentally stumbled across a Civil War-era rifle that they turned over to their teacher. In 2006, the school was added to the Alabama historic register.
In 2020, Battleground School was included in a bill that would deed the property — along with both Garden City and Joppa schools — over to their individual historical boards.
After performing several repairs to the structure, the Battleground School Historical Preservation Society turned over the property to the adjacent Battleground Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department has used a portion of that property to construct a helicopter landing pad, and Oldacare said that there are discussions of adding a community storm shelter but that there are no plans to utilize the school building itself.
The current restoration committee are negotiating a lease agreement with the BVFD, but will first need to obtain liability insurance for the site. Oldacare said there are two available options as to how the building will be restored. If funding is provided by the Alabama Historical Society, the building will need to be restored to its original condition, but if funding is secured through another party they will have the option to add more modern features.
“There’s two routes. If we go the historical route, the historical society says you have to fix it one way. If we go the other way you can put in a metal roof and vinyl siding. I guess it depends on where we can get the funds, but it would be nice if we could go the historical route,” Oldacare said.
Hulsey said she understands that there is a lot of work that needs to be done, but once the restoration is completed she would like to see the building be used as a community center that everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy.
“I said on Facebook that I know this is a monumental undertaking, but then there is also David and Goliath. We won’t know unless we try,” Hulsey said.
The Battleground School Restoration Committee has opened an account with Cullman Savings Bank and donations are able to be made by contacting a representative of the bank.