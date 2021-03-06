A new medical research clinic opening in Cullman will soon be offering local residents the opportunities to receive new treatments for common ailments in the community.
The Cullman Research Center, part of the New Horizon Research Group that also also has research clinics in Athens and Huntsville, will likely be opening in the next few weeks, said New Horizon President David Pryor.
The new clinic will be located in the office building at the corner of Main Avenue SW and Graham Street SW, he said.
Pryor said the research group’s Athens clinic was founded in 2008 and the Huntsville clinic opened in 2016, and they have been looking for another city in north Alabama to expand into.
“It’s been about six months in the works at this point,” he said.
Pryor said his wife is from Holly Pond, so he already had a personal connection to the area, and Cullman’s central location and growing population made it the best choice for the firm to open its third location.
“We want to be a part of that growth, and also at the same time, help with new treatments for diseases,” he said.
Dr. Scott Warner, a pulmonologist who practices at Chest Medicine of Cullman, will be the lead investigator for the new clinic, and the medical trials offered there will likely be for diseases and disorders in that field and some that have a big impact on the people of Cullman, Pryor said.
“Dr. Warner is willing to do just about any study that’s beneficial to the community,” he said.
Pryor said some of studies may include conditions like gastroenterology issues, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cholesterol-related issues or diabetes, and local patients suffering from those could be some of the people who are asked to participate in studies to find new treatments.
“We do a pretty wide variety of types of studies,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.