Rep. Shedd named Legislator of the Year by public employees group

State Rep. Randall Shedd (R - Fairview) was recognized on Wednesday with the “Legislator of the Year Award” from ARSEA/APEAL, Alabama’s largest association representing active and retired public employees on the state and local government levels.
Shedd earned the honor for his efforts to protect the pension and insurance benefits of public retirees.
“Whenever the benefits of retirees from state, county, and municipal governments are threatened, Rep. Shedd is among the first members on the House floor working to ensure that promises made are promises kept,” ARSEA/APEAL Executive Director Liane Kelly said. “Rep. Shedd understands that offering competitive retirement benefits helps government recruit committed and qualified employees, and he knows that those who are currently retired depend upon their monthly payments for security, stability, and the basic needs of life.”
Shedd is a former chairman of the Cullman County Commission, former mayor of Fairview, and a retired director of the Cullman County Commission on Aging.
Shedd shares the “Legislator of the Year” honor with State Rep. Rex Reynolds (R - Huntsville) and State Rep. Proncey Robertson (R - Decatur), who demonstrated equal dedication to protecting the interests of public retirees across Alabama.
Formerly known as the Alabama Retired State Employees’ Association, which was founded in 1980, and the Alabama Public Employees’ Advocacy League, which was created in 1996, the two groups later combined and rebranded as ARSEA/APEAL.
The group currently has a membership of roughly 18,000 active and retired public employees.
