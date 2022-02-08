Cullman Regional was honored to have Rep. Robert Aderholt visit its main campus recently. The congressman took time to visit the ER expansion project which will increase capacity by 80 percent when it is completed this summer, and the Diagnostic Imaging department that has recently added new MRI and CT technology representing a $1.6 million investment by the hospital into upgrading its facilities.
“It’s important for our elected officials to know how the team at Cullman Regional is working and investing to meet healthcare needs of the many communities we serve,” said James Clements, Cullman Regional CEO. “It also means a lot to our team that he sees their hard work and the impact they are making in the lives of our patients.”
While at the hospital, Aderholt also spoke with surgeons about the newly established Center of Excellence Orthopedics & Spine and Bariatric Center of Excellence and was shown the location of an upcoming 30-bed expansion construction project.
“It was such a pleasure to get to tour Cullman Regional Medical Center,” said Rep. Aderholt. I was impressed to see how much they are investing in technology, new construction and in recruiting the best people the medical field has to offer. I look forward to helping in any way I can to ensure Cullman and the entire 4th District continues to have access to quality healthcare in their communities.”
