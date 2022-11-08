In the only contested local race on Tuesday, Republican incumbent Rep. Corey Harbison defeated Democrat James Fields to retain his seat for District 12. Harbison won 85.53% (11,945) of the votes to Fields 14.48% (2,027).
With no Democratic Party opposition, Republicans appeared as the only names on the ballot for all other local races.
Those include Cullman County sheriff (incumbent Matt Gentry), Cullman District Attorney (Champ Crocker, who defeated GOP incumbent Wilson Blaylock in the primary), district judge (incumbent Chad Floyd), Cullman County associate commissioners (incumbent Kerry Watson, newcomer Kelly Duke, newcomer Corey Freeman, and incumbent Garry Marchman, who defeated party opposition in the primary). Four Cullman County School Board seats will similarly go to unchallenged Republicans (Shane Rusk at Fairview, Kenny Brockman at Hanceville, Mike Graves at Vinemont, and Kerry Neighbors at Good Hope).
Incumbent Alabama Senator Garlan Gudger, as well as incumbent House Reps. Randall Shedd (District 11) and Tim Wadsworth (District 14) all won reelection to their current seats.
By a wide margin, Cullman County voters decided to return to an elected superintendent with 59.63% (13,851) voting yes and 40.37% (9376) voting no.