Reliance Worldwide will be breaking ground on an expansion Monday that will include a new distribution facility and is expected to create 130 new jobs.
The project includes the expansion of Reliance Worldwide’s existing Cullman presence, as well as a new 300,000 square foot distribution facility. The total project impact is approximately $24 million.
Reliance Worldwide Corporation is a global provider of water control systems and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial applications. Governor Kay Ivey, through the Alabama Department of Community Affairs’ Community Development Block Grant program, previously awarded $100,000 and will be allocating an additional $500,000 to help pave the way for this project.
Last month, the Cullman City Council approved a tax abatement for the project. As part of the abatement, the company will be exempt from the state and city’s noneducational ad valorem taxes and any construction related transaction taxes for the next 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.