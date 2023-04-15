Relay for Life is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary on Saturday, April 29, from 5-10 p.m. at Depot Park.
This year’s theme is “A Cure Under The Big Top,” and will pull from carnival and circus elements to celebrate the lives of those who have fought, and are fighting cancer. A survivors’ dinner will be at Desperation Church across from Depot Park at 5 p.m. prior to the walk.
Ahead of the annual walk, a survivors’ breakfast will be on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 a.m at Cullman Church of Christ. All survivors are invited to attend both events and bring their caregiver or a guest.
Event Team Leadership Chairperson, Helen Allen said that teams are encouraged to register as early as possible, but would be able to sign-up to participate as late as the day of the event.
“We like to tell people to sign up as early as they can, so they have more time to raise funds and all of that, but we won’t turn anybody away. Maybe if they came the day after, but then they could go ahead and sign up for next year,” Allen said at the kickoff event in January.
Opening ceremony speaker Lindsey Jones is an “awesome person and speaker” said Allen.
Jones was almost 4-years-old when she was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of childhood cancer, usually found only in teenage boys.
The aggressive disease caused a tumor the size of a lemon to form behind her sinuses, and that pressed on her optic nerve until her blindness became total.
Jones recently completed an internship with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) Regional Center in Huntsville.
“... Going through cancer has taught me that the small things in life are just that, and just because a person can’t see, doesn’t mean they can’t do things,” said Jones, “With God and a positive attitude, you can accomplish anything in life.”