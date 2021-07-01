Registration is open now for Cullman City Head Start’s 2021-2022 school year, hosted at the Cullman City Primary School campus in Cullman.
The program serves children 3-4 years of age, and is available for income eligible families that live within the Cullman city limits. As part of the program, the pre-kindergarten students attend school a full day and receive breakfast and lunch. Teachers and staff are highly trained in early childhood learning to make every day fun and engaging. It is a completely free program, though eligibility is based on family income.
“Our job at Cullman City Head Start is to work with the entire family so students will be successful in their educational career,” CCPS Principal Tricia Culpepper said. “This is an outstanding opportunity for our families and we are excited to serve a whole new class of our city’s youngest learners."
School starts on August 11, and the application period is open now. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact Cullman City Primary School at 256-775-0234, ext. 7000 for more information. Lois Bice, the school’s family service worker, will be available to help guide families through the enrollment process and determine eligibility. If slots becomes available during the school year additional students may be added at that time, but only as space permits.
Culpepper notes students who participate in Head Start and Pre-K classes are traditionally very successful in kindergarten and first grade.
“The benefits and supports Head Start provides for families are amazing,” Culpepper said. “They include parent involvement activities, counseling, parent education opportunities and of course the chance to forge friendships with other families with children. I am so happy to have this wonderful program to serve the needs of our youngest students in the community.”
Cullman City Head Start has been serving the families of Cullman City for over 49 years. Cullman City Head Start operates under the umbrella of Cullman City Schools and has a funded enrollment of around 100 students.
