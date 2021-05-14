The Cullman Regional Foundation Gala will honor Dennis Richard, Dr. Chris Coccia and Cullman Regional team members this year in a virtual event.
Gala XX will be broadcast on Facebook at 7 p.m. with Foundation President Jerry Lawson and Service Guild President Lindsay Harris welcoming viewers.
Richard will be presented with the 2020 H.C. Arnold Humanitarian Award and Coccia will be the recipient of the Dr. Herman C. Ensor Award. The Cullman Regional team members will be recognized as the recipients of the 2021 Humanitarian Award.
"We're extremely pleased with the tremendous support of the community this year," said Cullman Regional Foundation Executive Director Maria Stanford. "We're honored to recognize the very deserving recipients of the various awards, especially all the employees of Cullman Regional Hospital for all their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic."
The Foundation serves to advance healthcare excellence at Cullman Regional, and proceeds from this year's event will go towards the purchase of new critical care beds. To make a donation, visit the Foundation website at www.cullmanregional.com/foundation.
Viewers can watch the live stream of the gala on the Cullman Regional Foundation's Facebook page. The Cullman Times will also be live streaming the event beginning at 7 p.m.
