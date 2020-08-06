Young men from across Cullman County got the chance to reel in a big one last week as part of Truth in Nature’s first-ever outing, pairing local boys from fatherless homes with volunteer mentors for a fishing day at organizer Brian Burchett’s sprawling rural farm.
The faith-based nonprofit, which Burchett introduced to Cullman as a way of putting his Hemlock Creek Farm property to good use after recently moving to the area, aims to provide boys with a guiding male presence in their lives while focusing on outdoor activities and tasks that teach skills they’ll grow into as adults.
Burchett said the group’s first fishing event was a success, even converting a couple of hesitant newcomers who visited the farm just to see if the program was right for them.
“We had eight boys signed up for our fishing day, and it ended up being a big hit,” he said. “Six of them were able to come to the event, and even the couple we had who started out as the most reluctant and skeptical were actually the ones who left really excited about coming back.”
With fresh momentum after delaying this year’s first outdoor gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic, Burchett said Truth in Nature already is planning a second fishing day for later this month. There’s also an archery day planned for October, though the group is still working out the details.
This month’s day-long fishing event will put boys back on the farm, hiking and fishing alongside parents and volunteers, and will be held at Burchett’s property in western Cullman County on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Pre-registration is required ahead for all Truth in Nature activities, so to get involved, contact Burchett via email at brian.burchett@truthinnature.org, or by phone at 256-591-2902. Visit the group’s Facebook page @TruthInNature to learn more about the nationwide Christian nonprofit program.
Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.
