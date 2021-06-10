Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.