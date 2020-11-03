Cullman County voters turned out in droves to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election, with a record-number of absentee ballots being cast.
Voter turnout was down slightly from 2016. In the 2016 general election 67.5% of Cullman voters cast ballots compared to 66.7 percent of the county’s 62,616 voters in Tuesday’s election.
But in this election, far more voters cast ballots via absentee ballot than ever before. In the 2016 presidential election, 1,306 voters mailed in ballots. This election, 3,143 voters requested mail-in ballots.
Due to the declared states of emergency, qualified voters who were wary of going to the polls were able to request an absentee ballot. Secretary of State John Merrill said statewide, 331,104 absentee ballots were requested and 300,402 were successfully returned, setting new records for absentee voting.
Merrill’s office was anticipating 2.5-2.8 million of Alabama’s 3.7 million eligible voters to cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. In 2016, 66.8 percent of Alabama voters cast ballots in the presidential election.
