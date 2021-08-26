Reconsecration Ceremony

Pictured, front row, from left, are Jackie Arseneau, Clara Puckett, Roberta Letro, Teresita Martinez, Brenda Schroeder and Issie Young; Middle row: Irene Welsh, Kathy Colvin, Judy Warwick, Joan Schacht, Benjamin Martinez and Mary Ann Whaley; back row: Ray Colvin, Mark Rhonemus, Fr. Raul Posada Valencia, Deacon Ramon Rodriguez, Isabel Valero, Joann and Gene Scherschel, Marie Colvin and Tim Haynes.

Members of the Legion of Mary of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Cullman recently took part in their annual Reconsecration Ceremony to the Blessed Mother.

This world-wide organization is comprised of men and women who wish to become closer to God through both spiritual and corporal works of mercy. Active and auxiliary members pledged to continue their service to others through their outreach activities and their prayer life, as individuals and as a group.

The Legionnaires continuously visit the sick and shut-ins of the Parish, bringing Holy Communion and a sense of comradeship through each visit. This is only one of their various ministries, aimed at supporting their Pastor and church family life.

