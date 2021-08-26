Members of the Legion of Mary of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Cullman recently took part in their annual Reconsecration Ceremony to the Blessed Mother.
This world-wide organization is comprised of men and women who wish to become closer to God through both spiritual and corporal works of mercy. Active and auxiliary members pledged to continue their service to others through their outreach activities and their prayer life, as individuals and as a group.
The Legionnaires continuously visit the sick and shut-ins of the Parish, bringing Holy Communion and a sense of comradeship through each visit. This is only one of their various ministries, aimed at supporting their Pastor and church family life.
