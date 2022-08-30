Jarrid Hancock and Jeff Reel admit they’re not lumberjacks…but it’s still safe to say they’ve definitely mastered the axe. Along with wives Nichole Hancock and Kayla Reel, they’re the elbow grease behind Cullman’s German Axe Throwing Co., the locally-owned and operated place to go when you want to grab your entertainment by the handle and give it a good, decisive spin.
Located just a short toss from downtown Cullman along Main Avenue, German Axe Throwing got its start in February of 2021, but like an uncut sapling in the spring, it’s set for a major growth spurt. Begun after Hancock and Reel wearied on repeat trips to Huntsville to get their axe-throwing fix (“We got really tired of taking money out of Cullman and putting it somewhere else,” explains Jarrid), scored its initial bullseye under the central concept of axe-throwing, mechanical bull riding and foosball.
But with a recent expansion, things are a lot more lively. You might even say they’re downright wild.
The new Rage Room at German Axe Throwing is just what it sounds like: A four-walled box loaded with discarded, unloved stuff whose final moments will come to an ignominious end at the tip of crowbars, baseball bats, and any other blunt objects that double effectively as appliance annihilators.
After suiting up in safety gear, Rage Room patrons are turned loose to vent their aggression on cast-off windshields, computer printers, abandoned TVs, and even bring-it-yourself items whose destruction deserves a more personal touch. If you’ve ever seen the famous computer-smashing scene in the movie Office Space, says Reel, you’ve got the perfect idea of the kind of havoc the Rage Room is designed for: “That’s totally what we had in mind!” he says. “It’s just a fun way for people to relieve stress — just take a baseball bat, and go in there and break stuff.”
Also part of the big expansion is a new multi-sport video game simulation room, brought to realistic life by a giant 300-inch projection screen that lets players try their hand at everything from zombie dodgeball to hockey to bowling to plain old golf. Packed with a dozen different games and challenges, it’s a merging of the simulated and the real (you’ll still need to swing a real golf club as you size up the virtual video-screen distance, for instance.) “We’re pretty excited about it,” says Reel. “You can pitch, you can bat, you can pretty much play with any sport you can think of.”
The venue itself is part of the fun as well: It’s been crafted as a chilled-out place to relax, even if you’re just there with friends as a supportive spectator. At night the place can take on a whole different look, thanks to cleverly-placed black lighting and tons of day-glo splatter paint that transforms the whole spot into a color-soaked fun zone.
On the axe-throwing side, the lanes are bounded by a lounge area where guests can enjoy their own drinks (including BYOB alcohol, after presenting an ID), while the newer area has low-slung sofa seating, foosball and air hockey tables, and a killer sound system — one that gets tons of extra use on Karaoke nights. and if you’re not quite ready to graduate to full-scale axe throwing, well, no worries: You can hone your aim and timing on one of the axe area’s good old-fashioned dart boards.
In addition to its easy-to-find location just across the way from Rumors Deli at 419 Main Avenue, German Axe Throwing will pack up the fun in a trailer — complete with a cool lighting package for night events — and take the action to where you are. Parties can also book portions of the brick-and-mortar venue or reserve the whole thing — but as Nichole says, “We’re definitely walk-in friendly!”
To stay on top of everything that’s going on, visit online at germanaxethrowing.com, and follow along on Facebook @GERMANAXETHROWINGCO.