The past year has seen a dramatic escalation in materials costs for construction projects, but some creative local teamwork is helping to ensure it’s not an obstacle for disabled Cullman County residents in need of a lift at home.
With a generous dose of sweat equity from members of the East and West Cullman Baptist Associations, the North Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG) has managed to stretch a $15,000 state grant all the way to the front door of more than a dozen homes in the agency’s three-county service area — including 11 homes right here in Cullman County.
The funds, delivered via the Alabama Department of Senior Services, have all gone to purchase materials to construct wheelchair ramps and handicap-accessible showers for residents whose age, income, and ability qualifications make them eligible to have the improvements installed at their homes. NARCOG Area Agency on Aging director Justin Graves said the aid of local volunteers has made all the difference in getting the most mileage from the project — especially with the recent surge in materials costs.
“To help us stretch the money out, we partnered with the Baptist associations in Cullman, which is a big reason why we’ve been able to get so many ramps installed in Cullman County,” said Graves. “Their crews provided the labor for free, while we purchased the materials. The average cost of each project ranged from $900 to $1,300 — and unfortunately, that kind of money doesn’t get you as much lumber as it did back, say, in 2018. We really value the assistance we got from the Baptist associations to help stretch that money out as far as it could go.”
Don Scott, who helps guide the local crews as they erect the ramps to ADA standards, says volunteers from the East and West Baptist associations try to answer the need not only when NARCOG comes calling, but for other area agencies and nonprofits who wish to lend a helping hand — or a helping hammer.
“People get in touch with us and we try to help,” said Scott on Wednesday. “It can be individuals, churches, or agencies like the United Way, March of Dimes, or the Lions Club. The day before yesterday, our group built a ramp in Hanceville, where an individual had paid for the materials and then elected to make a donation. Many people reach out to us like that.
“Each project is unique, and we design and build each ramp to suit the requirements at every site. The largest one we’ve ever done was building a pair of large handicap-accessible ramps at the Cullman Christian School out on the Old Hanceville Highway. We don’t charge anything for our labor...but we’ve learned that God is going to provide: If the Lord sends us, we will come.”