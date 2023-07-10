The Cullman City Council moved one step closer to passing a rezoning ordinance on Friday, July 7, which could pave the way to revitalize one of the city’s entry points.
While the council will still need to hold one additional public reading of an ordinance to rezone a parcel of land situated between the Day’s Inn and Smith Farms on US 278 West from E-1 Entertainment to B-3 Business, there has been little opposition to the move thus far. Once finalized, the rezoning would allow for a QuikTrip convenient store be constructed on the property. The City Planning Commission has already made a favorable recommendation to allow the rezoning and the property’s owner, James Nearen, added his support on Friday.
Nearen traveled from his home in Orange Beach to speak on behalf of himself and his sister, Judy Ross, on Friday. He told the council how he had stopped at the company’s newest Alabama location, in Calera, on his way. While he admitted this was his first experience at a QuikTrip site, he left impressed and hopeful that the proposed Cullman location would be a welcomed addition to the West side of the city.
“It [the 308 Exit] is the closest to downtown Cullman and we have always wanted to see that area developed and create more of a gateway to the city,” Nearen said.
The council held another first reading to rezone a second property on Beech Ave. SE rom M-1 Manufacturing to B-2 Business. The council stated it would have the second reading for both ordinances at its next meeting on July 24.
The council also agreed to submit an application for a Community Block Development Grant which, if approved, would provide funding to improve the roadway of Logan St. SW. Mayor Woody Jacobs said residents could expect to see improvements similar to ones recently completed on Dripping Springs Road.
In other business the council:
- Annexed the Cason property at 1804 Lake David Dr. NW.
- Approved a special event request from Jim Miller of St. Bernard to host the annual Bernard Blues and BBQ festival on Sept. 9-10.
- Approved a special event request from Karen Speegle of Seventh Street Baptist Church to host a Fall Fest on Oct. 29.
- Approved a special event request from Jackie Cook of Finders Keepers to hold a street sale on 1st Ave. SW on July 14 from 3-10 p.m.