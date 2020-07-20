Tuesday is the last day for residents to qualify to run in August’s municipal elections.
Municipal elections include the mayor and council seats for Cullman County’s 12 municipalities and the five seats on the Cullman City school board. The elections will take place on Aug. 25.
Municipal elections are nonpartisan, meaning the candidates do not run as either Republican or Democrats. To qualify for office, a person must live in the municipality they wish to serve, be a qualified voter and pay a qualification fee that can range from $10-$50.
Town and city clerks are in charge of processing candidates’ paperwork while the Cullman County probate judge’s office accepts financial papers.
Candidates are also required to complete and file a Statement of Economic Interests with the State Ethics Commission within five days of qualifying.
To vote in the municipal elections, the deadline to register to vote is Aug. 10, and the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Aug. 20. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 24 and received by noon on Aug. 25, or hand-delivered by the close of business on Aug. 24.
