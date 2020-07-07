Probate Office Election

Cullman County Probate Judge Tammy Brown, right, talks to Benson Clark, left, and Dana Link with the probate office as results come in from the primary election earlier this month. The runoff has been postponed until July 14 due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

 By Amanda Shavers

Qualifying for the Aug. 25 municipal elections begins Tuesday. The last day to qualify for municipal office is Tuesday, July 21.

Several candidates have already announced for office, including the mayor and council members in Cullman. All but one, Council President Jenny Folsom, have opposition so far.

Municipal elections are nonpartisan, meaning the candidates do not run as either Republican or Democrats. To qualify for office, a person must live in the municipality they wish to serve, be a qualified voter and pay a qualification fee that can range from $10-$50.

Candidates are also required to complete and file a Statement of Economic Interests with the State Ethics Commission within five days of qualifying.

And if you’re thinking of running for office, you have to get your name in by 5 p.m. on July 21. Alabama does not allow write-in candidates in municipal elections.

