Pups available at shelter for Adopt-A-Dog month

October is National Adopt-A-Dog month, and there are several good boys and girls at the Cullman County Animal Shelter who are looking for a new home.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the shelter had two dogs available for adoption, and there were a few more dogs set to be available in the next few days, Animal Shelter Customer Service Representative Andrea Hudson said.
To look at the animals that are available for adoption, local residents can visit the Cullman County Animal Shelter Facebook page, or come by the shelter for a visit, she said.
The shelter, located at 935 Convent Road NE, is open on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and anyone can come by to visit all of the pets that are available and take them outside to a fenced-in area that is set up for potential adopters to get some time to interact with them, Hudson said.
Adopting a dog comes with a $100 fee, which includes spaying/neutering, rabies shots, vaccinations and a microchip implant, she said.
Hudson said the last few months have been busy for the shelter, with 46 adoptions in September, 43 in August and 70 in July, and all of those numbers are higher than the shelter usually sees.
“We have had a wonderful summer for adoptions,” she said.
The adoptions have continued into October as well, and there were a few dogs that were on stray hold and set to become available for adoption on Tuesday that were already adopted that day after people saw their pictures and information on Facebook, she said.
Hudson said some of the adoptions could be credited to the COVID-19 pandemic and more people being home and looking for a pet, but the shelter had already been seeing higher adoption numbers earlier in the year as well.
“We just have such a good community here in Cullman,” she said.
For those who are unable to adopt a pet, the Cullman County Animal Shelter also accepts donations to help take care of the animals that are being kept there.
Some of the shelter’s needs include dog treats and cleaning supplies such as laundry detergents and paper towels, Hudson said.
She said the shelter also has need of a dog agility course that would give its animals a place to get out and stretch their legs while they are waiting for their new homes.
The Cullman County Animal Shelter can be reached at 256-735-5448 or at cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.