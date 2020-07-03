The week after the Fourth of July is a busy one for the Cullman County Animal Shelter.
Director Dwain Floyd said the number of calls they get about stray dogs after any kind of fireworks event is “huge.”
“If I said we get a hundred calls, it would probably be an understatement,” he said.
Some dogs are familiar to shelter staff - either they originally came from the shelter or have been there before in similar circumstances - and they are quickly reunited with their owners.
Some dogs, though, are not as fortunate. “You try as much as you can, but not all of them make it back it to their original owners, said Floyd.
Dogs that have been microchipped have a better chance of returning home, but owners need to make sure they have registered the chips, said Floyd. “Sometimes people get the chip thinking it’s already been registered, but it’s not.”
Floyd said the best place for dogs who are afraid of fireworks is inside. “Even if they’re in a fence or chained, once they get that scared it’s really hard to stop them.”
It may be a little late for this fireworks season, but Cullman Veterinary Hospital’s Tom “Big Doc” Williamson suggested acclimating a dog by exposing them to similar sounds.
“Do a trial run with little firecrackers. Start small, at a distance and see how they react. Build up to it. Calmly talk to them.”
Without training, Williamson says it’s a good idea to separate the dog from the noise if possible.
“You can try putting them in a quiet, dark place and put background music on to help drown out the fireworks.”
He says a Benadryl (1 milligram per pound) could also help, but check with your veterinarian for a more effective treatment.
Above all else use common sense.
“For goodness sake, do not take a new dog to a fireworks show,” stressed Williamson.
News Editor Amanda Shavers contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.