Board-certified Pulmonologist Darryle Bullard, MD, has joined Cullman Regional Medical Group. A native of Mobile, he is a graduate of Spring Hill College and completed medical school at the University of South Alabama. He also completed his post-doctoral training in Internal Medicine and his Pulmonary Disease Fellowship at the University of South Alabama. Bullard has previously provided care for patients in the Mobile area for more than 18 years and is excited to bring his expertise to Cullman area residents.
As a Pulmonologist, Bullard is a specialty physician who diagnoses and treats diseases of the respiratory system. Pulmonologists are licensed internal medicine doctors who have trained for two to three years in pulmonology after completing medical school and three years of post-doctoral training in internal medicine. Dr. Bullard treats patients 16 and older for conditions such as:
- Asthma
- Bronchitis
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Emphysema
- Interstitial lung diseases
- Occupational lung diseases
- Lung cancer
- Pulmonary nodules
- Shortness of breath
“I look forward to joining the team at Cullman Regional and working with my patients to provide an individualized care plan that fits each person based on their specific needs,” Bullard said.
Bullard and his fiancé reside in Cullman and have two grown children. In his spare time, he enjoys cooking and grilling, but especially the art and science of barbecue. He builds homemade custom smokers and enjoys creating balanced, delectable rubs, marinades, glazes and sauces as well as growing a wide variety of chili peppers to make his own pepper jellies, powders and homemade fermented hot sauces. He also enjoys fishing, boating and spending time with family and friends.
Bullard is currently accepting new patients and has joined Cullman Regional Medical Group, located in Professional Office Building 1, Suite 450C (1948 AL Highway 157). For more information about Bullard, call 256-255-4497 or visit CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.
