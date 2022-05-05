Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant is coming to Cullman.
Tennessee-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) announced the expansion Wednesday. Set to open in the former Ruby Tuesday’s building toward the end of this year, Puckett’s Cullman will be the seventh Puckett’s and the first in Alabama.
“Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has created a great reputation in Tennessee and we are very excited they have chosen Cullman as the site for their first restaurant outside of their home state,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs. “The location on Highway 157 allows them to serve residents in our community, but also to target the thousands of travelers on I-65 daily. It is great to see a vacant building repurposed and we look forward to the opening of Puckett’s later this year.”
As it happens, it was a group of Alabama residents who for years regularly made the drive to Tennessee to dine at Puckett’s that drew AMH Proprietor Andy Marshall to seek out a new location in Alabama.
“My wife Jan and I have long-standing ties to Cullman,” said Marshall. “For 15 years, we've built a great friendship with whom our family and our associates know lovingly as “The Alabama Girls.” These ladies began visiting Puckett's restaurants and brought many of their families and neighbors to our restaurants. We’ve even had a menu item named in their honor. We have often thought that the Cullman area would be a great place to have a Puckett’s. Now it’s happening and we look forward to serving and being a part of Cullman.”
The Puckett’s roots go way back to the 1950s as a little grocery store in the village of Leiper’s Fork, Tenn. A Southern food and live music destination, Puckett’s is known for its local community ties, Southern hospitality and Memphis-style barbecue smoked low and slow over Cherry wood, as well as a popular line of signature sauces, rubs, spices and marinades.
Plans for the newest location include a full-service dining room offering breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, regular live music and the familiar Puckett’s atmosphere beloved by its loyal customers. The design team tapped Southern Accents owner Garlan Gudger to assist with the redesign of the existing building. Gudger, who has a long-standing business relationship with the Puckett’s family, was involved in the interior decoration of Puckett’s Pigeon Forge.
“I believe Puckett’s will be well received in Cullman,” said Gudger. “They offer good food, a unique dining/shopping atmosphere and quality entertainment! Personally, I am excited and cannot wait for Puckett’s to open. Welcome to Cullman!”
For updates on the new location and more information about Puckett’s and the AMH family of restaurants, visit www.amarshallhospitality.com.
