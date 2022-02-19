Agriculture has been a part of Ethan Lake’s life for about as long as he can recall. Having grown up on a farm, and showing cattle under the supervision of West Point High School Future Farmers of America advisor Rusty Roden, it was a natural progression to his current role as FFA Advisor/Agriscience instructor at his Alma Mater.
Things have changed drastically from Lake’s earliest experiences with FFA. With the ever increasing rate which technology advances, today’s farmers may look more like scientists and engineers than the Old McDonald stereotype that one’s childhood may have impressed on them.
“The FFA is an incredibly well organized student organization.” Lake says. According to the instructor there has been recent integrations of technology courses, contests and awards within the organization. “I think sometimes people don’t realize that the agriculture industry was built on science and technology and innovation. America became the agriculture powerhouse that it is today only because of our ability to invent the tools we needed to so.”
Despite the organizations ability to operate so well on a national scale, many smaller local chapters such as Lake’s are still faced with some challenges. With the agriculture industry ranging from cattle farms with thousands of acres to growing the flowers needed to supply a local florist, it is next to impossible for a single instructor to have the expertise in all things agriculture.
“If the funding allows it, Agriscience really should be taught by multiple instructors to be able to go as in-depth as the curriculum needs to be.” Lake feels as though the school system has achieved a very well rounded course of study despite these obstacles. It is also one of the many things that are changing in this often over-looked and under-appreciated field.
“I do feel like it is under-sold a little bit, but not nearly as much as it has been. When I was a student it was just unheard of to be encouraged to pursue a career in some type of trade or in agriculture. And now we are actively providing kids with a foundation they can use to develop those skills if that’s what they choose.” Lake says.
Lake has no doubts in the ability of agriscience and organizations such as FFA to provide students with a promising future.
“Being engaged in the FFA can do as much, or as little for you that you want it to. You can learn useful skills inside of a classroom, or you can let it carry you around the world. It gives you an opportunity to become more well-rounded even if you have no interest in pursuing a career in agriscience. Not just our country, but civilization was built on and developed around agriculture. The FFA just takes that foundation and adds leadership skills and networking opportunities that are needed in life after high school.” Lake says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.