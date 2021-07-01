As humans make plans for celebrating America’s birthday with cookouts, parties and fireworks, dog owners should also make plans to keep their pets safe and at home. While we may love the way fire works light up the sky, for many dogs fireworks are a traumatic event.
Animal control officers say the week after the Fourth of July is one of busiest of the year as they respond to stray and lost animal calls.
“We get overwhelmed,” said Cullman County Animal Control Officer Dwain Floyd.
He recommends dog owners - especially those with dogs who are afraid of thunder or other loud noises - make sure their pups are safe inside a place that is comfortable to them.
“It’s fairly simple to make your home a tranquil place for your pets on July 4th,” said Erin Katribe, veterinarian and medical director of Best Friends Animal Society. “The last thing you want is an emergency over a holiday, when many veterinary clinics are closed or open only for limited hours.”
For example, if you know your pets get severely anxious, plan ahead by discussing pharmaceutical options with your veterinarian. Several medications to treat anxiety in pets are available.
“It’s important to do this based on your pet’s weight, age, and health issues, so make sure to get the proper prescription and dosage from your veterinarian,”
Katribe said. “Milder anxiety can be helped with supplements, such as those containing tryptophan, or a Thundershirt, which swaddles your pet and comforts them.”
Floyd said having pets chipped is helpful, but making sure they have their rabies tag on their collars is one of the best ways to get them reunited with their families.
Animal control officers can scan for chips and get owner information from rabies tags right from their trucks, allowing them to reunite pups with owners immediately. “They would never come back to the shelter if we had that information,” said Floyd.
Floyd recommends, too, that if if someone finds a stray dog they go to the animal control website and fill out the complaint form for animal pickup. He said often owners are also emailing and calling the shelter looking for their lost dogs, and officers can cross-reference the complaints with those calls to get owners and dogs reunited more quickly.
Best Friends Animal Society offers these additional tips to keep your pets as safe as possible during the holiday:
Bring all pets indoors whenever neighborhood fireworks displays are likely, making sure that any potentially harmful food or alcohol is kept out of reach.
Secure pets in a room, close the widows, draw the curtains, and play loud music or turn on the television to drown out the frightening sounds.
Keep pets away from lit fireworks at all times, including your own backyard, as some will chase after the bright moving objects and are at risk to be burned or blinded in the process.
Many fireworks also contain substances that are toxic if ingested, so be sure to keep unlit fireworks out of reach.
Ensure that pets are wearing current identification tags, and make sure your current contact info is recorded with the vet clinic or shelter that implanted the microchip.
Have a plan in place in case your pet does go missing that includes calling and visiting the local shelter and posting information about your missing pet on platforms such as Nextdoor and Facebook.
