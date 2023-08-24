Warm and rainy weather means more people get bitten by mosquitoes. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is sounding the alarm over mosquito bites and the viruses they can spread.
One of the viruses carried by certain types of mosquitos causes Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). While a rare disease, EEE can cause severe illness and death. No vaccine and no specific treatments are available for EEE. Two cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in humans have been reported in Baldwin County in the past few weeks, including one fatality.
To avoid mosquito bites:
- Use insect repellents.
- Wear long sleeves and long pants when possible.
- Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes.
- Treat clothing with repellents.
- Use air conditioning or screens on windows and doors.
Learn about travel-related health risks and recommendations at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel
Mosquitoes tend to lay eggs near standing water, so it’s important to keep an eye on standing water.
Officials suggest once a week:
- Empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out any items that hold water. These include tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, or trash containers. Tightly cover buckets, cisterns, and rain barrels.
- If a container has no lid, cover with wire mesh with holes. Holes need to be smaller than an adult mosquito.
- If you have a septic tank, repair cracks or gaps.
- Use larvicides
- If a body of water is large
- If water will not be used for drinking
- It cannot be covered or dumped out.
Go to the ADPH mosquito-borne diseases webpage:https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/mosquito/ and https://www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes/mosquito-bites/prevent-mosquito-bites.html to learn how to help prevent mosquito bites.