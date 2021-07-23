A rainy night didn’t deter prospective students from attending Wallace State’s Applied Technologies Open House earlier this week.
Jake Smith, a homeschooled soon-to-be senior from Hartselle, made Wallace State’s HVAC/Refrigeration Department among his first stops during the event.
“I’m interested in a few programs across campus and thought this was a great opportunity to learn more. I like solving problems, and I know there are components like that to HVAC,” said Smith, who was joined by his parents, Paul and Jennifer. “I’ve looked forward to this Open House since we noticed it online.”
Kira Watts, 20, is in the final stages of completing her GED through Wallace State’s Adult Education Department. She made plans to earn more knowledge about the college’s Salon and Spa Management program.
“This program has been on my mind for a few years. I love the opportunities it presents,” Watts said. “I wasn’t going to miss this.”
After completing a Dual Enrollment Welcome Night, many of those students visited specific Applied Technologies programs afterwards. Through dual enrollment, high school students can enroll in Wallace State’s Fast Track for Industry program, allowing them to complete their classes fully on the college campus. Full tuition scholarships are available to students enrolled in Career Tech Dual Enrollment programs.
Wallace State’s Applied Technologies Division also includes the following programs: Advanced Automotive Technology; Aviation/Flight Technology; Agricultural Production/Horticulture; Collision Repair; Culinary Arts; Diesel Technology; Engineering Technology; Machine Tool Technology; Mechatronics, Electronics Technology and Robotics; Small Farmer Training; and Welding.
Most programs also have work-based learning opportunities available.
An additional Applied Technologies Open House is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Interested individuals are invited to stop by the James C. Bailey Center lobby for campus maps, schedules and information and they will be directed towards the program(s) of their choice for a tour.
For more information, contact 256.352.8394, email Jamie.robertson@wallacestate.edu or visit wallacestate.edu.
