Each municipality has its own character and a long list of features and amenities to create a welcoming sense of community. But the thriving seniors community in Fairview is proof that sometimes it’s less about where you want to grow up and more about where you want to settle down.
During get-togethers such as the Senior Shindig last May at Randall Shedd Park, these residents were able to compete for an eclectic list of titles. The more vocal seniors were able to try their hand at hog calling and rooster crowing. Those with a little more pep in their step competed in dance competitions to see which one among them was the best at “the twist” and buck dancing.
Prizes were also awarded to the oldest man and woman in attendance as well as couple who had been married the longest. Those who wanted to showcase a talent outside of any of the existing categories could sign up for the Senior’s Got Talent competition. The only caveat of the event was that each competitor had to be more than 60 years old.
One senior who proved she had talent was the Fairview Senior Center Manager Angie Carter. Carter had served as the director for the Ms. Senior Cullman County Pageant for five years and had made a promise to her mother that she would enter the competition once she met the minimum age requirement.
Soon after her 60th birthday in 2021, Carter would fulfill her promise and be named Ms. Senior Fairview. Last May, Carter added another title to her collection when she was named Ms. Senior Marshall County. She was also named Most Photogenic and became eligible to compete in the Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant.