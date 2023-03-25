The opportunity for children to receive a quality education is something no parent should have to sacrifice regardless of their geographical location, and at least within Cullman County they don’t need to. With two top-rated public school systems preparing students from pre-K through high school and a thriving community college all within Cullman’s borders, there is no reason to look farther than our own backyard for a quality education.
As Cullman builds its reputation as one of the state’s most desired communities to raise a family, the number of children continues to grow. Both Cullman County Schools (CCBOE) and Cullman City Schools (CCS) are addressing this with their own respective lists of capital improvement projects and expansions.
Construction is currently under way at both Cullman City Primary School and Cullman Middle School where newly created space will result in the restructuring of the districts grade levels. CCPS will receive a new 12-classroom wing, multipurpose building and cafeteria. The existing cafeteria will be converted into additional classroom space. Once completed, second grade students will remain at CCPS for an additional year before transferring to East and West Elementary Schools. A second access point to the school is also being created on Oak Avenue to accommodate the increased amount of traffic flow.
The expansion to CMS is divided into two phases. The first phase — currently ongoing — will create a new 16-classroom wing, library, agriscience area, performance arts space and administration offices. After phase one’s completion, phase two will consist of the demolition of the schools “round building” and bring the future addition of interior upgrades to the existing main building and cafeteria. CMS will house grades 6-8.
Campuses within the CCBOE district also welcomed their extensive list of improvement projects.
New roofs, HVAC upgrades and LED light fixtures were commonplace at each of the districts schools, but the biggest projects from the CCBOE were the addition of several new facilities.
Construction on new classroom and lunchroom additions are currently underway at Hanceville Elementary, and Cold Springs High School will be soon enjoying a new gymnasium after having made use of the county’s oldest gym since 1966.
In February, the CCBOE began construction on a new welding shop at Holly Pond High School, a new Family and Consumer Science/Agriculture Center at Hanceville High School, and a cafeteria renovation/expansion at West Point High School. The same week, the CCBOE unveiled its newly renovated cosmetology department at the Cullman Area Technology Academy which features new work stations, shampoo shuttles, pedicure chairs and an updated classroom area.
As part of the 2022 Alabama Education Budget, Gov. Kay Ivey called for a mandatory pay increase for the state’s educators, meaning teachers in both districts would receive anywhere from a 4-21% pay increase depending on their time in the field.
In addition to the pay increases provided by the state budget, CCS implemented their own “$1 million investment” adding an additional 1% pay increase to all employees — including child nutrition workers, custodians and special education aides — as well as sign-on bonuses, and substitute pay was set at $100 per day.
Both school districts begin preparing students for life after graduation as early as possible and took advantage of their close proximity to Wallace State Community College during the annual Tools of the Trade Career Fair in November.
More than 1,100 eighth grade students from across the area were sectioned off into groups and began the day at one of two locations — the WSCC Coliseum or the nursing facility — before they made their way around the campus to visit the vendors that were located within the appropriate department within the college.
The event is designed to not only introduce students with employers within an industry, but also to give them a glimpse into what life on campus might look like if they choose to pursue a particular career.
Students intrigued by a future career in nursing, will now have the option to earn a salary while pursuing their degree thanks to WSCC’s recently launched Nursing Apprenticeship Program.
After completing their first semester of nursing classes students are able to apply for an apprenticeship with one of six employer partners (Barfield Healthcare/Rehab Select, Huntsville Hospital, Marshall Medical Centers, Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab, Riverview Regional Medical Center and South Hampton Nursing and Rehab) where they can earn a paycheck while completing their clinical rotations.