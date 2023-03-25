Berlin has a milestone to mark this year, and it’s doing it in a big way: On Saturday, May 13, Cullman’s nearest neighbor to the east will celebrate its fifth anniversary as part of opening day for the 2023 Berlin Farmers Market.
Berlin first incorporated in 2018, and in five years has overseen the paving or improvement of nearly every municipal road and street that falls within its corporate limits. On top of that, town leaders just learned that Berlin finally has a path to installing a new community storm shelter — something mayor Patrick Bates and the Berlin town council have been pursuing for the past three years.
The new shelter will come via a $75,000 grant administered through the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, first brought to Berlin’s attention — after years of attempting to secure separate shelter funds through FEMA — by associate Cullman County Commissioner Kelly Duke.
The NARCOG grant marks a less bureaucratically encumbered way for Berlin to at last provide the shelter, which will be located near the town hall and accessed via the same shared driveway off County Road 1615.
The town hopes to have the shelter in place within a year, but there’s plenty of nearby activity before that happens. While the Berlin Farmers Market has steadily attracted more local growers and guests with each new season, this year’s opening day at the market won’t just celebrate locally sourced produce; it’ll also celebrate the town itself.
Marking a five-year milestone means celebrating big, and Berlin is doing just that with a May 13, event that’ll feature a first-ever Tractor Show that welcomes participants without a registration fee. People’s Choice awards will go to the event’s Top 3 tractors, with plenty of accompanying opening day free food courtesy of Temple Baptist Church.
Final plans are now underway to celebrate this year’s opening day (held at the Farmers Market located on Mt. Carmel Drive just off U.S. Highway 278). To find out more about how you can take part as a vendor or exhibitor, contact the town at 256-736-3138, starting the first week of April as this year’s market season draws closer.