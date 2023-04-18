Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism (CPRST) will be using the proceeds from what has arguably become its most highly anticipated annual fundraising event, Dinner on 1st, to bring updates to one of the area’s most beloved facilities.
CPRST Recreational Development Director Christy Turner told the Cullman City Council on April 10, that proceeds from this year’s event will be used to purchase and install the field’s unique rubberized surface which allows access for wheelchair bound players. CPRST Director Nathan Anderson said the material’s original projected lifespan of 10 years called for the resurfacing to occur five years ago, but through dedicated maintenance, the department was able to postpone the project.
“Our team’s dedication to maintaining the rubberized field for the past 15 years has exceeded industry standards, providing an additional five years beyond the expected lifespan,” Anderson said in an emailed statement to The Times.
Wesley Sams, co-founder of the Angling for Autism fishing tournament, said the field not only gives his 12-year-old son, who has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, an opportunity to participate in group sports safely, but also gives parents a network of other families to connect with.
“Obviously you want your kid to be involved with sports, and when you have a child with special needs like my son, it just provides him an opportunity to get out and interact with other kids that are affected with whatever special needs they may have. And, it gives us as parents an opportunity to connect with other parents and just talk to them and share ideas on what might help, or what does and doesn’t work with our son. Just a chance to connect and interact with people that’s affected the same way we are,” Sams said.
When the facility hosted its first game in 2007, it was considered to be the first complex in the United States to combine both an inclusive miracle field and regular-use fields within the same complex. Dawson Foust said he has been actively involved with the facility since its beginning, first as a player on the regular-use field, then as a buddy to players on the miracle field, and currently as a coach.
“It’s been a way to connect with all of these super special people that Cullman has. You can’t go to the Field of Miracles and not leave in a better mood or happier than when you got there,” Foust said.
Turner said it was stories like these which serve as a testament to how important this particular amenity has become to the community and why CPRST, through this year’s fundraising effort, chose to provide for the continuation of these services.
“People come here to play, experience the joy of sports, have physical activity, socialize, and make friends. Families can watch their children play and build relationships with others. This Field of Miracles is more than just a field, it’s a place full of determination, inspiration, love and commitment. It gives me hope for our future. To know our community sees the value in inclusion and acceptance for all, well it’s just one of the many reasons I am proud to call Cullman my home,” Turner said in an emailed statement.