Wills, estates or trusts: Property owners with business that involves the Cullman County Probate Court may soon find their business tracking on a faster timeline, thanks to the probate office’s recent implementation of electronic recording, or eRecording, to expedite document transmissions.
Speaking on behalf of Cullman County Probate Judge Tammy Brown Tuesday, probate bookkeeper Wendy Lambert informed the Cullman County Commission of the office’s move to eRecording, noting that filing documents through the office’s secure, vendor-managed online platform promises to increase convenience while reducing human error.
“Documents that the probate office records — such as deeds, mortgages, and mortgage satisfactions — can now be recorded electronically,” said Lambert. “This process has many advantages for the public, the financial institutions, and the attorneys that we serve, and at no cost to the county.”
Using national mortgage recording service Simplifile (https://simplifile.com) to execute document transmission, the probate office says eRecording allows documents to be processed in mere minutes, bypassing the costs of mailing when those same documents must be sent from out of state.
“There are no checks to write, and the documents are returned electronically,” said Lambert. “It eliminates payment errors, it saves time, and it reduces rejections. It’s going to be a really good thing for Cullman County.”
The probate office offers an online information sheet detailing the new eRecording service; a link to the document can be found by visiting the office’s Recording Department page (www.cullmancourts.org/recording.html) and clicking on the “eRecording” link under the “Information Downloads” section.
In other business at its regular meeting Tuesday, the commission:
- Approved an opt-out water leak protection plan to be made available to all Cullman County water customers, whereby customers may purchase or decline optional water leak protection coverage at a cost of 23 cents per month. The coverage would compensate water customers for leak repair costs of up to $2,500 per incident, with claims capped at one leak incident per year. The coverage is offered by UK-based HomeServe through its ServLine residential leak protection program.
- Adopted annual revisions to the Cullman County employee handbook — a measure typically done in the fall — in anticipation of statewide drug policy changes that many county commissions are implementing this year on the recommendation of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama. The early adoption, which is effective from May 17, will allow the county personnel department to publish the updated handbook ahead of planned training on the new drug policy changes, which will be reviewed locally at a Cullman training session in June.
- Authorized chairman Jeff Clemons to sign letters of authorization to submit application to the Alabama Department of Youth Services to fund the Cullman County Youth Advocate Program for both the 2023-2024 fiscal year and the 2024-2025 fiscal year, at a grant-funded project cost of $213,272. In addition, the commission authorized Clemons to sign similar authorization letters for Youth Advocate programs in both Blount and Jackson counties for the same duration, with Cullman County acting as the fiscal agent representing both counties in each case. “It all is funded by a grant, so there are no county dollars going into this,” county administrator John Bullard explained. “If there are remaining funds [left over] from the other counties, as the fiscal agent, we can use those funds in Cullman County.”
- Ratified a bid for a new bookmobile for the Cullman County Public Library, awarded to sole-bidder Eckenrod Ford of Cullman in the amount of $55,826.48. Funds for the bookmobile will be covered by a grant furnished under provision of the federal Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
- Set a public hearing to take place at the beginning of the commission’s June 22 regular meeting to solicit comment concerning a proposed action under Alabama Constitutional Amendment 909 that, if approved, would create an county employee appreciation program. Members of the public will have an opportunity to be heard on the topic, with the same item also up for consideration later during the business portion of the June 22 meeting.
- Approved a measure providing county Information Technology services to the District Attorney’s Office via an annual renewable service agreement.
- Authorized Clemons to sign a technical assistance agreement to implement the Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program.
- Approved the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Cullman County Master Gardeners for the possible creation and maintenance of an arboretum at Sportsman Lake Park.
- Approved a preliminary plat proposal for Ryan’s View Subdivision, a major subdivision containing 27 lots located off County Road 102.
- Approved a preliminary plat proposal for Hamby Subdivision, a minor subdivision containing 10 lots located off County Road 599.
- Approved a preliminary plat proposal for The Homestead Subdivision, a minor subdivision containing 6 lots located off County Road 768, with the provision that the proposal also meets with approval from the board of the Walter water department.
- Approved a concrete bid extension to Ready Mix USA of Cullman.
- Awarded a standing bid for corrugated Metal Pipe to Opelika-based Twin Oaks Environmental.
- Awarded a bid for full depth reclamation paving work to Clanton-based Chilton Contractors.
- Awarded a bid for a used vertical lift skid steer loader to Preferred Rental of Good Hope.
- Changed the speed limit along a portion of County Road 1116 to 30 mph.
- Approved the minutes of the commission’s April 18 regular meeting.