As the tell-tale tire tracks and grind marks already can attest, skaters and bikers have wasted no time breaking in the newest skatepark addition to Cullman’s lineup of Park & Rec amenities. On Saturday, though, officials will formally commemorate the city’s freshly-opened attraction near Depot Park — dubbed “Skate Depot” — and they’re hoping to do it in style.
The skatepark’s Nov. 12 grand opening this weekend won’t just be a stuffy ribbon-cutting affair: pro skater Jake Wooten is headlining the event as its featured athlete, backdropped by block rockin’ beats from Atlanta-based (by way of Brooklyn) pro music mixer DJ Mykael V.
The grand opening will feature an appropriate minute or two of remarks (and a ribbon cutting) from city officials, before Wooten takes over with a skate demonstration to put the new Second-Avenue park through its paces.
“Our skaters are extremely happy with the park,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs at the city’s Monday council meeting. “They’re taking ownership of the park and policing it and helping keep it clean. It’s going to be one of the nicer skateparks, as far as the look goes. It’s not going to be the biggest of them necessarily, but it’s going to be nice.”
The skatepark is the latest link connecting a chain of city-owned property between the Cullman Police headquarters (to the north) and Depot Park (to the south). Eventually, the city aims to connect the entire area that lies between the First Avenue Warehouse District and Cullman Middle School by building out currently unused park space adjacent to Depot Park and the new Skate Depot.
“Once completed,” the parks department said in a statement, “it will allow for greater park accessibility and larger public gatherings for annual events such as Oktoberfest, the Christmas Tree Lighting, and the Strawberry Festival.”
Saturday’s grand opening at the new Skate Depot is set to begin at noon and run until 3 p.m.
In other business at its regular meeting Monday, the council:
Approved
- a request from Save More and Grill, located in the old Quincy’s restaurant building at 1300 Mitchell Road NW Suite A, for a beer and wine off-premises alcohol license. The request had previously received a favorable recommendation from the city Alcohol Review Committee.
Approved
- a request from Discount Package Store, located in a separate suite at the old Quincy’s restaurant building at 1300 Mitchell Road NW Suite B, for a package store off-premises alcohol license. The request had previously received a favorable recommendation from the city Alcohol Review Committee.
On
- a first reading which required a roll call vote, adopted an ordinance approving the annexation into the city limits of property owned by the city located along Alabama Highway 69 as M-1 Manufacturing. The approximate 30 acres of newly-incorporated property lies near Industrial Park land presently occupied by Royal Technologies and Cardington Yutaka Technologies, Inc.
On
- a first reading which required a roll call vote, amended a current ordinance to reflect clearer street construction specifications and city right-of-way work programming for contractors. Council members said the measure is intended to assure street and infrastructure contractors either repair or compensate the city for repair to any property damages associated with their work.
On
- a first reading which required a roll call vote, adopted an ordinance to regulate the parking of recreational vehicles in the city, specifying that RVs and similar vehicles be parked for extended durations off of the street and in a driveway, side yard, or other off-street area on their host property.
Set
- a public hearing for 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 to discuss the proposed adoption of the 2021 International Building Code (including the companion codes), to be added to the city’s existing building ordinance.
Set
- a public hearing for 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 to hear comment on a proposed rezoning of the Apel property, located at 1106 Second Avenue NW, from M-1 Manufacturing to B-2 Business District.
Approved
- the minutes of the council’s Oct 24 regular meeting.