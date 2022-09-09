Construction is set to begin soon on a new medical office building near downtown Cullman that will offer more residents convenient access to physician care. The 7,415 square-foot facility will be located on the corner of Highway 31 and Loring Street in Cullman Shopping Center.
Cullman Regional Medical Group, the hospital’s employed physician and provider team, will open a second location for its primary care clinic in the new building.
“When we invest in projects like this we start by really looking at what services are needed and where,” said CEO James Clements. “Serving more patients by providing convenient quality care helps us improve the health of our community and that’s important.”
With population growth in Cullman County up nine percent according to the 2020 Census and expectations for continued growth in the region, the new facility is one of several expansion projects Cullman Regional has planned to keep up with that growth. Other projects include the recently completed ER expansion and a 30-bed tower expansion that will be completed in 2023.
A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project visit CullmanRegional.com.