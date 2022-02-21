Cullman County residents can expect a steady rain over the next couple of days. The National Weather Service-Huntsville has issued a Flood Watch effective from 12 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. Wednesday.
With projected amounts of rainfall across the Tennessee Valley being between one and three inches, Cullman County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Sartin warns residents to take time to prepare for hazards that excessive rainfall can bring.
"Any area that is normally prone to flooding, I would say to be extra cautious about. And to remember to pay attention to road conditions while driving," said Sartin.
"The saying is 'Turn around and Don't Drown'. Meaning, if there is excessive water on the road to not drive through it, especially if it happens to be moving water. I would also say to be aware of bridges, if they look as though they have had water passing over them recently I would advise that drivers avoid those as well."
Sartin and the NWS both emphasize the importance of preparing for these types of weather events in advance. Tips such as having a sufficient charge on essential electronics, keeping a supply of any needed medications ready, developing an emergency plan along with a first aid kit for your household, and even taking the plan for your pets into account can help to ensure the safety of those who find themselves caught in a severe weather incident.
If flooding is actively occurring in your area Sartin advises "The first call I would make would be to 911, the county has its full resources available to those who find themselves in a extreme situation like not being able to leave their home."
Sartin said this weekend is a good time to purchase emergency supply items. From Friday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 27 shoppers statewide will be exempt from the usual 4-percent state sales thanks to the 11th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.
"Prepare ahead and don't fall behind," said Sartin.
For more information on developing a flood and severe weather preparedness plan, visit weather.com and cullmanema.org.
