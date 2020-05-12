The Cullman Street Department will be closing 9th Street SW today between 4th Avenue and 6th Avenue for storm drain pipe replacement. The street will be closed to all traffic except residents who need to get to their homes. Fifth Avenue will be impassable during this time.
Portion of 9th St. SW closed today
- Staff report
