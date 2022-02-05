This year’s newly-redrawn state legislative map brings a light shakeup to Cullman County’s representation in the Alabama house of Representatives.
Thanks to revisions in the Census-based districts that have been redrawn ahead of the May 24 primary election, the area of northwest Cullman County formerly served by Rep. Scott Stadthagen (R-Hartselle) will no longer be a part of Stadthagen’s current District 9 territory, which under the new boundary now ends at the Cullman County line shared with southern Morgan County.
Instead, West Point and surrounding areas in the county’s northwest corner will now be a part of House District 14 — an area that also includes all of Winston County, along with the western portion of Walker County. Stadthagen’s district coverage changed thanks to demographic shifts as population growth increased over the past ten years in Huntsville and surrounding counties.
Currently, Rep. Tim Wadsworth (R-Arley) occupies Alabama’s District 14 House seat, and Wadsworth is seeking reelection in this year’s primary. He faces challenges from two fellow Republicans: Tom Fredricks and current Oakman mayor Cory Franks. No Democrats have qualified to contend for the seat, so the candidate who wins the May 24 primary race will effectively become the next District 14 representative — and the first new House member to serve northwest Cullman County under the newly-redrawn legislative map.
The changes will take effect later this year, when legislators who’ve won their seats in the Nov. 8 general election take office. To view an Alabama map showing all of the new House districts, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.alabama.gov.
