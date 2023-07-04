Forecasters predicted hot weather over the long July 4th holiday weekend, but Cullman County got more than just a heat wave as a well-placed batch of high humidity put the area squarely in the crosshairs of a recurring blast of daytime storms that caused widespread outages and even killed livestock.
It’s a pattern that’s likely to continue for the remainder of this week, after a series of daily pop-up storms temporarily left hundreds of metered accounts extending from West Point to the Logan area without power Saturday and — following an isolated lightning strike near Berlin — killed 31 cattle taking shelter beneath a tree on local farmer Daymon Gardner’s property.
“Our area has had trees down and outages, but in terms of significant loss, the cows are the only thing in Cullman County that has been reported to us,” said Cullman EMA director Tim Sartin, noting that Saturday’s wild weather had heavily damaged several homes in Jackson County to the northeast.
Thanks to this year’s admission-free July 4th celebration at Smith Lake Park, county officials didn’t have to plan for the possibility of dismissing and then readmitting paying guests who turned out for the day-long holiday event — a community staple that’s now in its 51st year. But even though the holiday period is over, the weather pattern that has made the past few days so tough to forecast is likely to hang around.
The Huntsville office of the National Weather Service calls for temperatures to inch near or above 90 degrees for most of north Alabama through at least Friday, with “scattered to perhaps numerous showers & thunderstorms… expected just about each day,” according to its extended outlook.
“The weather has been crazy: We went from heat warnings to storms,” Sartin said. “It’s going to continue to be hot, and there’s a chance of periodic thunderstorms all the way through the rest of this week.”