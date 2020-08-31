The United States Election Assistance Commission has designated September 1, 2020 as National Poll Worker Recruitment Day to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of working the polls and to inspire Americans to volunteer.
“Poll workers protect the democratic process and the rights of each and every eligible voter,” said Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “As we face an unprecedented time in our nation’s history, it is important for Alabamians to step up and become poll workers!”
Poll workers are paid election officials who staff local polling places to carry out assigned Election Day procedures.
Poll workers who assist with the November 3 General Election will receive an additional $50 supplemental pay, on top of usual county pay, for their increased duties as we work together to protect voters and others involved in the elections process.
“Poll workers are the unsung heroes of the democratic process, and right now we’re facing a critical shortage of these dedicated volunteers. We encourage Americans, who are able and willing to serve, to sign up to help America vote and work the polls on Election Day,” said Election Assistance Commission Chairman Ben Hovland.
Requirements include:
Must be a registered voter in the State of Alabama
Must be registered to vote in the precinct in which they desire to act as a poll worker
Must attend a mandatory poll worker training
Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship, and cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee
The application should be returned to the county Probate Judge for consideration.
In addition, high school or college students age 16 or older can apply to become student poll worker interns. Students must be recommended by a principal, other school official, or the individual responsible for the student’s home instruction program. Full information can be found here. The application should also be returned to the county Probate Judge for consideration.
For questions or concerns, please contact the Office of the Secretary of State at (334) 242-7200 or your county Probate Judge.
