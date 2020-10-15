Election security has been a hot topic during this election season, but those who are looking to be a poll watcher for the upcoming general election have certain procedures they need to follow first.
Poll watchers are allowed to observe a polling place to ensure their party is receiving a fair election, but they are not allowed to interfere in the election process in any way.
Alabama state law permits residents to serve as poll watchers, but first requires them to be nominated by a party with a candidate on the ballot. The name of each poll watcher shall be submitted in writing by the county executive committee or nominees for office to the polling place inspector, noting their appointment.
To be eligible to become a poll watcher, a person must be a registered voter in the state. Election officials, including returning officials, from serving as poll watchers. Each party on the ballot is allowed to appoint one poll watcher per polling place.
To make sure state residents were following the proper procedures when looking to become a poll watcher, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill shared the following guidance on poll watchers:
Anyone who is interested in becoming a poll watcher for the Democratic Party should call 334-262-2221. Anyone who is interested in becoming a poll watcher for the Republican Party should call 205-212-5900. Anyone who is interested in becoming a poll watcher for the Libertarian Party should call 205-328-8683.
In addition, poll watchers are encouraged to bring copies of the appointment letter with them to the polling place to avoid confusion or concern.
Per state law, poll watchers shall have the right to:
- Observe the conduct of the election.
- Monitor the preliminaries of opening the polls.
- Remain at the polling place throughout the election until the results of the election have been posted and the voting machines are sealed, as provided by law.
- Observe the ballots as they are counted.
- Observe absentee ballots and affidavits when they are called during the count.
- See all oaths administered and signed, the record of assisted voters, the list of qualified voters, the poll lists, and any and all records made in connection with the election.
Further, poll watchers may not disturb voters, attempt to influence voters, campaign, or display or wear any campaign material or buttons while inside any polling place.
Any voter who observes voter interference, intimidation, or manipulation in his or her polling location should report the incident at StopVoterFraudNow.com or call 334-242-7210 if the problem persists.
