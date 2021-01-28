Taking a brisk plunge Saturday morning at the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center, from left, are Chloe Lambert, 13, of Cullman, Kambelle Gentry, 12, of the Goldridge Community, Elle Tillitski, 12, Rebekah Hilb, 11, and Sophia Lambert, 11, of Cullman and Shelby Mitton, 11, of Eva. Approximately 60 people, of all ages, signed up for Cullman Parks and Recreation’s annual Polar Bear Plunge. The event marked the end of CP&R's Wellness Week.