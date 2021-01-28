All in

Taking a brisk plunge Saturday morning at the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center, from left, are Chloe Lambert, 13, of Cullman, Kambelle Gentry, 12, of the Goldridge Community, Elle Tillitski, 12, Rebekah Hilb, 11, and Sophia Lambert, 11, of Cullman and Shelby Mitton, 11, of Eva. Approximately 60 people, of all ages, signed up for Cullman Parks and Recreation’s annual Polar Bear Plunge. The event marked the end of CP&R's Wellness Week.

The water won’t be warm, but Cullman residents are still invited to come on in for the annual Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday at the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center.

The yearly plunge invites anyone who wants to brave the cold weather to jump as a group into the CWAC’s outdoor pool, and this year’s jump will take place at 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service’s weekend forecast predicts a low temperature of around 30 degrees on Friday night and a high of around 55 on Saturday, so this year’s jumpers can expect some cold temperatures early that morning. 

Everyone who jumps will be entered to win a family membership to the CWAC, and aquatics admission on that day will be free from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. 

To register for the event, visit cullmanwellness.com and click on Polar Bear Plunge. Anyone registering for the plunge should also print out and sign the included waiver and bring it with them on Saturday.

Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.

