The long Labor Day weekend signals the start of college football and tons of local events on tap, even as schools and governments take a pause that mean only a slight disruption in services.
City and county schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. All Cullman County offices and the Cullman County Courthouse also will be closed on Monday, while county sanitation pickup service will run one day delayed. The holiday won’t affect city sanitation services, which will operate on its regular schedule, though all city offices will be closed to the public on Monday. State offices, including those at the courthouse, will likewise be closed on Monday.
The 27th annual Sweet Tater Fest offers up the biggest slate of event activity this weekend, unfolding at Smith Lake Park through two days on Sunday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 4. One $5 admission fee gains entry to the festival for both days, including a full lineup of live music, a classic car show, arts, crafts, food vendors, and more ways to celebrate Cullman County’s role in producing the state’s official vegetable.
Gates to the festival open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, with the event resuming again on Monday at 9 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. Visit the website of the county parks department at cullmancountyparks.com for more information on the Sweet Tater Festival’s full schedule of activities.
At Fairview, the Lions Club will host the town’s annual car, truck and motorcycle show and parade on Monday, Sept. 4, at the Randall Shedd Community Park on Wesley Avenue. The holiday event kicks off at 8 a.m and runs until 2 p.m., with the parade lineup assembling at 10 a.m. at the Clinton Barbee Field (also known as the old pool field). The parade will start at 11 a.m., and anyone wishing to take part is welcome to join in. Car show registration begins at 8 a.m. at a cost of $20 per vehicle; awards will be handed out at 1 p.m.
Fairview’s celebration also will include food and crafts vendors, a bouncy for kids, an up-close visit from the City of Cullman’s law enforcement helicopter and more. All proceeds from the event will go to the Fairview Lions Club project fund. For more information, call Kita at 256-385-8805.
If you’re in Cullman Saturday and you’re hungry, stop by the south Cullman Walmart parking lot, where the Cullman County Cattleman’s/Cattlewoman’s Association will be grilling up ribeye steak sandwiches on-site. The cookout runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with sandwiches going for a $10 donation (with the option to add chips and a drink for $1 more).
The cookout accepts debit and credits cards, and can accommodate drive-through orders as well as those placed in advance (call Edwin Calvert at 256-595-7608 or Jesse Crumbly at 256-709-5077 to place your pick-up order ahead of time.)