Independence Day may not be until next week, but with a weekend full of community events jumpstarting summer’s most anticipated annual holiday, it is worth taking an early look at all the celebratory offerings before finalizing any weekend plans. So, before rushing out to purchase a paycheck’s worth of fireworks, take a look at this breakdown of events taking place across Cullman County.
Vinemont — Independence Day celebration
The town of Vinemont will host an Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 2 at the Vinemont Sports Complex, 266 Park Drive. This free event will feature food, inflatables and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.
Good Hope — Faith, Family and Freedom Firework Extravaganza
The city of Good Hope will join with Branded by Christ Cowboy Church to host the Faith, Family and Freedom Firework Extravaganza. The event will take place near city hall on Sunday, July 2 beginning with the Horse Flag Presentation at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark. Food trucks will be on site and giveaways will be offered. Arrive early for the best spots.
Garden City — Freedom Celebration
The town of Garden City will be hosting a Freedom Celebration from 5-8 p.m. at Garden City Park. Bounce houses and a mechanical bull provide fun for the whole family before a firework display after dark.
Smith Lake — Firework Festival
The all day festival will take place from 9 a.m. — 9 p.m. at Smith Lake Park. The event will feature plenty of food vendors as well as arts and crafts dealers to occupy guests throughout the day. A firework display will conclude the celebration after sunset.
1st Saturday
Sportsman Lake Park will be hosting its second 1st Saturday event on July 1. The park will be extending its hours and remain open until 9 pm. Concession stand, miniature golf and train ride hours will also be extended. Building off of last month’s event, officials will be adding to the festivities by welcoming several food trucks and live music from Brick Avenue.
Col. Cullmann’s 200th birthday party celebration
In case fireworks aren’t your cup of tea, on Sunday, July 2, the Friends of Frankweiler will celebrate the 200th birthday of Colonel John Cullmann at the Festhalle in downtown Cullman.
The celebration is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The group will be passing out cupcakes and bottled waters. For more information on the event, visit the Friends of Frankweiler facebook page or visit the Cullman County Museum.
Fairview — Freedom Celebration
Music from Preston Garner will kick off the event at 8 p.m. in the Fairview Community Park with a firework display scheduled at 9 p.m.