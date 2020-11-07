The Link of Cullman County’s annual giving campaign continues this week with a focus on how community members can give back to their neighbors in need.
The Link’s campaign is following a theme made by a quote from Fred Rogers of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, asking “Won’t you be my neighbor?” and each week of November, a different question is asked to show how local residents can lend a hand to others in the community.
For Week Two of the campaign — which begins on Sunday — The Link is focusing on the question of “How can I be present for my neighbor?” and one way that Cullman County residents can lend a hand is by volunteering their time to one of The Link’s community programs, said Director of Community Development Melissa Betts.
Out of all of the programs that The Link has to offer, only the supervised visitation program doesn’t rely on volunteers for its day-to-day operations, and even that one uses volunteers to keep the visitation rooms clean and stocked with fresh toys and games and other items for the visits, Betts said.
“There’s not a program that we run here that doesn’t take volunteers in some capacity,” she said. “We could not do what we do at The Link without volunteers.”
There are many different ways volunteers can donate their time at The Link, such as working in the front office to help newcomers to the organization get acquainted with the programs and aid that can be provided.
Volunteers can also work with local students through the youth literacy program that works with students who are learning to read or through the VIPS (Volunteers in Public Schools) program, which allows community members to serve as mentors for students and provide emotional or academic support.
The Link also offers the Wise Up Money Program for Teens, in which volunteers go to different high schools in the county and guide lessons about financial literacy.
The Link also offers after-school tutoring, and since the COVID-19 outbreak caused some students to begin working virtually or is limiting the time they spend in the classroom, the demand for tutors has continued to rise, she said.
Right now, the biggest need for tutoring volunteers is for middle school and high school math subjects, such as pre-algebra, algebra and algebra II with trigonometry, Betts said.
“We are needing math tutors,” she said. “We could take four of five more this week to meet the demands of students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford tutoring.”
There are also adult programs that rely on volunteers, such as the ONE-eighty program that is meant to help formerly incarcerated residents make a successful re-entry into life outside of prison and reduce the chances of reoffending, as well as adult literacy and ESL and life skills classes.
Betts said there are also special events like the annual golf fundraiser that The Link hosts which need volunteers to run smoothly, and the organization also hosts the Master’s Hands food pantry and The Gathering community meal, which rely on individual volunteers as well as churches and community organizations to lend a hand to help feed the people of Cullman County.
One of The Link’s volunteers, Eric Casey, said he began volunteering for the Master’s Hands pantry nearly three years ago while it was still located in Daystar Church, and he continued working there after it moved to The Link last year.
He said he was going through a tough time of his own before he started volunteering, and was encouraged to help out at the pantry after he began attending Daystar.
“It gave me a purpose and it gave me something to do every day,” he said. “It really helped me through that tough time and I’m really grateful to God for giving me that.”
He said his volunteer work includes processing and filing the paperwork for the 50-75 people who come to the pantry each week, and the work he does for others brings benefits to them and himself.
“A lot of the time you think of volunteering as somebody who is giving to others, but I’ve gotten more out of being able to do that than I’ll ever be able to give back,” he said.
An online signup form for volunteers at The Link, as well as an overview of the programs in need of volunteers can be found at linkingcullman.org.
Thanksgiving Meal
The Link will be be hosting its annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, Nov. 19, and like all of the organization’s free community meals, everyone is invited.
This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be drive-thru only, and there will be 500 plates available for community members. The Link is asking everyone who wishes to pick up a meal to RSVP by calling 256-775-0028 to make sure there are enough plates for everyone and to ensure that the drive-thru line moves smoothly.
