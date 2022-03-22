Students interested in pursuing a career in agriculture or wildlife — or just looking to learn more about nature and the outdoors — have plenty of options in Cullman City Schools.
As part of Cullman City Schools’ general agriculture career tech program, students have the opportunity to participate in classes that emphasize the study of agriculture as a broad area of science. They learn how agriculture impacts our daily lives across general agriculture, food, and natural resources. Students can pursue an agriculture pathway that fulfills their graduation requirements, or take advantage of specialized semester courses.
“Students learn about the importance of agriculture and the impact that it has on our daily lives,” David Benefield, who is over agriculture education, said. “Courses help guide students to careers, whether in the agriculture field, something related, or not related at all. Students gain important skills in and out of the classroom that will help them to be successful, no matter which career path they decide upon.”
The program offers a general agriculture program as well as several specialized semester courses. Students that wish to pursue an agriculture pathway can start as a freshman with an introductory class called Fundamentals of Agriscience (Ag I) and progress each year (Ag I, Ag II, Ag III, Ag III) and finish with a senior level course called Applied Agriscience (Ag IV). Students can also take advantage of several specialized semester courses, as their interests allow them.
Students can also pursue specialized courses according to their interests as electives. That list includes Welding/Ag Metal Fabrication, Fish & Wildlife/Natural Resources, Animal Science, and Horticulture/Landscape.
“We have had several students go on to pursue careers in agriscience, forestry and wildlife science, horticulture and landscape, poultry science and animal science, welding, as well as many other career areas that result as a direct interest from our hands-on curriculum,” Benefield said.
